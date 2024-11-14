Chennai girl creates world record in powerlifting

CHENNAI: One day during the COVID-19 lockdown, Biglee Murali, a famous fitness and wellness coach from Chennai, was working out on their lawn when his 10-year-old daughter joined him. Even as he watched, she picked up a kettlebell weighing a whopping 28 kilograms. That is when Biglee realised his young daughter’s astonishing natural strength and potential to excel in powerlifting.

His hunch proved right two years later, with Anjana Murali, now aged 12, set a new world record in powerlifting.

A school-goer who once enjoyed playing basketball with her friends, Anjana was confined to her home during the COVID-19 lockdown. After surprising her father that day, she accompanied him to a powerlifting competition and expressed interest in trying it herself. Biglee taught her the basics, and she seemed to enjoy it.

“She was very young, and I was happy to teach her a few fundamentals as I’m part of the industry. But she insisted on doing it professionally, so I sought help from a friend in Bengaluru, who trained her,” Biglee told DT Next.

Powerlifting involves three different lifts: bench press, squat, and deadlift. Anjana’s first professional competition was in October 2023 at the WPC Nationals, where, at just 11 years old, she lifted a total of 175 kg to win gold in the teenage category.

Anjana usually competes in the under-16 category, the youngest age division in powerlifting at the global level, which means she competes with several others who are older than her.

In September, she participated in the National Powerlifting Competition organised by the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) in Bengaluru, competing in the under-52 kg weight category for teenagers. She lifted 230 kg in all - 87.5 kg in squats, 42.5 kg in the bench press, and 100 kg in the deadlift - to win the gold medal.

Anjana winning the gold was a special moment for the family. What they were unaware at the time was that her achievement was a world record in the making. “Two weeks after the tournament, I received a call informing me that her lifts had set a new world record. It was indeed a very happy moment,” Biglee added.

To put her achievement in perspective, the previous world record for the girls' under-52 kg bodyweight category in the under-16 division was held by a Russian athlete with a total of 92 kg.

“I’m happy that she’s developed the habit of lifting weights, adding protein to her meals, and leading an active lifestyle,” Biglee said.

It is her father’s dream for Anjana to one day represent the country at the Commonwealth Games and win a medal. However, he is careful not to impose this ambition on her, even though she shows great potential.

“She’s 12 now, and she is enjoying this. If in a few years, she wants to pursue something else, I will support her. I don’t want her to live my dream; I won’t stop her if she chooses another path,” he added.