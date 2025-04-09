Chennai gets first Grade-1 Karting circuit

CHENNAI: The Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) in Sriperumbudur received the highly coveted CIK-FIA Grade-1 certification, thus placing the facility among the elite karting circuits in the World.

The circuit, measuring 1.17 kms, is the longest karting track in India with a multiple track configuration suitable for competitive racing as well as corporate and leisure activities which makes it attractive to a broad spectrum of clientele.

The track was highly appreciated by elite drivers like double Formula 1 World champion Mika Hakkinen who inaugurated the facility in September last year, and India’s two F1 drivers, Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok, who, incidentally, played a role in designing of the track.

The CIK-FIA licence considerably raises the profile of the MIKA circuit which will host a three-round Karting Karnival series in April-May.