    Chennai gets first Grade-1 Karting circuit

    The circuit, measuring 1.17 kms, is the longest karting track in India with a multiple track configuration suitable for competitive racing as well as corporate and leisure activities which makes it attractive to a broad spectrum of clientele.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 April 2025 7:24 AM IST
    CHENNAI: The Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) in Sriperumbudur received the highly coveted CIK-FIA Grade-1 certification, thus placing the facility among the elite karting circuits in the World.

    The track was highly appreciated by elite drivers like double Formula 1 World champion Mika Hakkinen who inaugurated the facility in September last year, and India’s two F1 drivers, Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok, who, incidentally, played a role in designing of the track.

    The CIK-FIA licence considerably raises the profile of the MIKA circuit which will host a three-round Karting Karnival series in April-May.

