Chennai finishes third in TN Cycling League 

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cycling League Season 3 concluded on Sunday, with Rancycers bagging first place. Trichy Rockfort Riders secured second, followed by Namma Chennai Riders in third.

Prizes were awarded by Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), and M Sudhakar, President of TNCA.