Chennai edges past Ahmedabad in Prime Volleyball League

HYDERABAD: Chennai Blitz fought back to beat Ahmedabad Defenders 15-10, 10-15, 15-11, 12-15, 15-13 in a gripping Prime Volleyball League encounter at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. The win lifts Chennai to sixth place with six points from five games.

Chennai started strong with captain Jerome spearheading attacks, supported by Muthusamy Appavu targeting Ahmedabad’s Nandhagopal. Ahmedabad fought back through Akhin’s defence and Battur Batsuuri’s cross-body spikes, while Angamuthu turned the momentum in their favour.

Chennai regained composure with Tarun Gowda’s super serve and debutant Azizbek Kuchkorov’s impressive blocks, aided by Luiz Felipe Perotto’s attacking contributions. Ahmedabad’s Nandha pressured the Blitz with serves, pushing the match to a decisive fifth set.

In the final set, Azizbek’s blocks and Jerome’s clutch play combined with Perotto and Muthusamy’s teamwork helped Chennai clinch an unforgettable victory, holding off Ahmedabad’s attacks to seal the contest in thrilling fashion.