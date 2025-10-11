Chennai crosses 100-medal mark at Chief Minister’s Trophy

CHENNAI: Chennai district achieved a major milestone on Day 10 of the Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2025, crossing the 100-medal mark and reaffirming its position as the frontrunner in the overall standings. The city’s athletes have now amassed over 50 gold medals across disciplines, underlining their dominance and depth in the state’s premier multi-sport event.

The day’s highlight came at the Chennai Weightlifting Hall, where Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin personally felicitated medal winners from the College Boys weightlifting category. Addressing the athletes, he praised their hard work and discipline, urging them to continue striving for excellence and make Tamil Nadu proud on national and international stages.

In the 88kg weightlifting category, K Krishna Barathi from Chengalpattu produced a commanding display to clinch gold with a total lift of 332 kg (Snatch: 149 kg, Clean & Jerk: 183 kg). Sandeep Das Roy of Chennai bagged silver with 325 kg (Snatch: 148 kg, Clean & Jerk: 177 kg), while P Ashok Kumar from Dindigul earned bronze with 291 kg (Snatch: 141 kg, Clean & Jerk: 150 kg).

The 98kg event saw V Anbu Sanjai of Tiruppur lift a combined 304 kg (Snatch: 138 kg, Clean & Jerk: 166 kg) to take gold, ahead of L. Kishore from Coimbatore (292 kg) and S Prem Kumar of Dindigul (291 kg), who claimed silver and bronze respectively.

Beyond Chennai, sporting action unfolded across Tamil Nadu with competitions held simultaneously in over a dozen districts. In Chengalpattu, the table tennis medal rounds for school boys and girls drew large crowds, while differently-abled players received loud applause for their spirited exhibition matches.

Madurai hosted college-level cricket fixtures for both boys and girls, while Salem saw government employees participate in carrom verification rounds — reflecting the inclusive spirit of the Games.

In Coimbatore, fans witnessed thrilling contests in basketball and kho-kho, while football, hockey, handball and volleyball matches lit up venues in Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai and Trichy.