Chennai braces for WTA 250 return as TNTA eyes long-term success

CHENNAI: Chennai is preparing for the highly anticipated return of elite women’s tennis as the WTA Chennai Open 2025 is set to take place at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam.

The tournament, a WTA 250 International event, will feature Singles Qualifying on 25 and 26 October, with the Main Draw scheduled from 27 October to 2 November 2025.

Indian tennis legend and President of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association, Vijay Amritraj, who has played a key role in bringing the event back to Chennai, shared insights into the complexities and aspirations surrounding the tournament.

With total prize money of USD 275,094, approximately ₹2.39 crore, Amritraj noted that WTA 250 regulations permit the inclusion of one top-ten player, depending on appearance fees. A significant portion of the tournament budget, including a licence fee paid to Octagon, the rights holder, has been allocated to essential stadium renovations in order to meet WTA standards.

"We are increasing transportation," said Amritraj, emphasising the organisers’ efforts to improve player hospitality. "Good food, accommodation and transport are impeccable."

A major concern is the unpredictable weather in Chennai during October. Amritraj mentioned that discussions with the Met Office suggest there may be nine rainy days that month.

As a result, organisers are planning to have wet teams ready for all courts and are considering the need for additional covers, especially given the limited availability of covered seating. "We can stand on our heads and do the best job we can and we will," he added, offering a light-hearted appeal for favourable weather.

On Indian participation, Amritraj said wild cards are being considered, but qualifying rounds may be the more realistic route for most players. He named Maya Rajeshwaran as a promising Indian contender for the main draw. Despite concurrent tournaments in Japan, China and Hong Kong, he expects a stronger and more competitive field than last year.

The tournament will include a 32-player singles main draw, a 24-player singles qualifying draw and a 16-team doubles main draw, all to be played on hard courts. Although the WTA has granted a one-year sanction, mainly due to weather-related concerns, Amritraj expressed confidence that a well-executed tournament this year will help secure its future, supported by a three-year contract with Octagon.