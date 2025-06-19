Chennai and Madurai set to host Hockey Junior World Cup

CHENNAI: Hockey India on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to host the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025. The ceremony also saw the unveiling of the tournament logo, marking the official countdown to one of hockey’s most anticipated global events.

The tournament will be held from 28 November to 10 December 2025 and jointly hosted in Chennai and Madurai. For the first time in its history, the Junior World Cup will feature 24 teams, making the 2025 edition the most inclusive and competitive to date.

Tamil Nadu continues to strengthen its reputation as a hub for international sporting events. Over the past four years, the state has hosted the FIDE Chess Olympiad (2022), Squash World Cup (2023), Asian Champions Trophy (2023), and the Khelo India Youth Games.

India, the first nation to win a Junior World Cup medal on home soil in 2016, will be hoping to repeat that success. The team also won gold in the 2001 edition held in Australia. However, the challenge will be stiff, with defending champion Germany aiming for a record-extending eighth title.

The MoU signing was attended by Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who announced that the state government has sanctioned Rs 65 crore for the conduct of the tournament. The funds will be used for infrastructure development, including the installation of a new synthetic turf in Madurai.

“We are proud that Tamil Nadu has been chosen to host the 2025 FIH Men’s Junior World Cup,” said Udhayanidhi. “Hosting such a prestigious tournament reflects our commitment to supporting sport at all levels. We will ensure world-class arrangements in both cities and hope it inspires the next generation.”

Pakistan, which has qualified for the tournament, is expected to participate without visa issues despite recent cross-border tensions. Hockey India Director General R K Srivastava said the request for clearance has been forwarded to the central government and is likely to be approved. He added that sport should remain separate from politics, especially as India aims to host the Olympics and other major global tournaments over the next decade.

The 2025 edition marks the fourth time India will host the Junior World Cup, having previously staged the tournament in Bhubaneswar, Lucknow and New Delhi.