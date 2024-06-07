Chelsea sign defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a four-year deal from Fulham

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC have signed defender PC Laldinpuia on a three-year deal, announcing their third signing of the 2024-25 season on Friday.

The 27-year-old from Mizoram is known for his ability to operate in the defence as well as midfield. He has joined the Marina Machans following an impressive performance with Jamshedpur FC.

Interestingly, Laldinpuia made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut with Jamshedpur under Owen Coyle in 2022 and he was also part of the team that lifted the ISL League Shield in the same year.

Having previously played under Owen Coyle, the talented footballer has a great understanding of the head coach’s playing style and is expected to play a crucial role when he reunites with the Scotsman at Chennaiyin.

"When they told me that they were interested in me, I was very excited to join the club. A big team and the coach is also a good coach, I know his system and all so I can play under him," Laldinpuia said in a statement after signing the long-term deal.

Head coach Coyle said, "In Laldinpuia we have got an incredible center back on the back of a great season on our hands. I have worked with him briefly and I'm confident he will be well loved amongst the squad."

Laldinpuia has played 35 matches in the last three ISL seasons. With 37 interceptions and 15 blocks, he was one of the standout performers for Jamshedpur in the last season. He also won 106 duels and 35 tackles.

Laldinpuia began his career with Chhinga Veng FC in the I-League second division in 2019 and later also played for Aizawl FC in the I-League.