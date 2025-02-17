Cheeky Cheetahs wins maiden Tamil Nadu Pickleball Premier League

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pickleball Premier League (TNPPL) Season 1 reached an exhilarating conclusion as Cheeky Cheetahs (CC) clinched the championship title with a hard-fought 25-18 victory over Salem Slammers (SS) in the final match.

The grand finale saw Cheeky Cheetahs take an early lead, winning the first 2-pointer men’s doubles match, led by a commanding performance from Ganesh Kumar. However, Salem Slammers bounced back in the women’s doubles match, leveling the score at 2-2.

The momentum swung again in the crucial 3-pointer match, where Cheeky Cheetahs Vimalraj Jayachandran, showcased his brilliance, guiding his team to a pivotal victory. With the score now at 4-2, Cheeky Cheetahs extended their lead further in the 1-point men’s doubles match, where Franchise Owner Adithyaa Srikkanth himself stepped onto the court and delivered a decisive win, pushing the score to 6-2 in favour of Cheeky Cheetahs.

However, Salem Slammers were far from done. They won the next three matches back-to-back, staging a comeback and taking an 8-6 lead. The entire tournament boiled down to the final team match – a high-stakes 3-pointer battle where the winner would lift the trophy.

Finally, Cheeky Cheetahs held their nerve, playing with precision and determination to secure a thrilling 25-18 victory, sealing their place as the first-ever TNPPL champions.