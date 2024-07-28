Chateauroux: Small town comes to life for Olympics but with fair share of organisational hurdles

CHATEAUROUX: Norway shooting coach Tore Brovold, the silver medallist at the 2008 Olympics, is being forced to stay away from skeet shooters in the national team as there are not enough rooms available at the Athletes’ Village here.

Chateauroux, a quiet town in central France with a population of less than 50,000, is hosting all the shooting events of the Paris Olympics. It is a two-and-a-half hour train ride from the bustling French capital, leaving 340 Olympians pretty much cut off from the Games hub.

After completing the 270km long journey from Paris, one would struggle to commute within Chateauroux due to limited public transport, which is free for everyone.

For athletes, coaches, officials and media staying outside the Village, the only way to commute between the Games' venues is via the transport provided by the Organising Committee.

“These Games have been a disaster on the transport front. I went to the bus stop near the train station last night but this morning they changed the timings and the athletes had to go ahead with the training in my absence,” Brovold, who has also worked with Indian shotgun shooters, told PTI.

Due to limited availability of rooms, he had a choice to make: either stay at the Games’ Village at the expense of a shooter or stay at a hotel outside. Keeping in mind the best interest of the team, he chose the latter.

"I have also come to know that the organisers are offering free accommodation to visiting teams outside the village as they are short on rooms,” said the 54-year-old.

Emin Jafarov, the deputy chef de mission of the Azerbaijan contingent, too is staying in a hotel due to shortage of rooms.

“I am in staying in a hotel as there are not enough rooms at the Village and the athletes need it more than me,” said Jafarov.

A majority of Great Britian’s shooting squad is staying outside the Athletes’ Village by choice as that ensures them the food of their choice.

“It just works better for us. The hotel staff takes care of our individual requirements and we can also go out to eat in different places,” said a support staff from Team GB on condition of anonymity.

The 21-member Indian team too is going out to eat everyday as the shooters are not getting the food of their choice.

“If you want food like home, then it is not possible. The shooters have been going out for meals and that is totally fine,” said a coach with the Indian team.

On Sunday, a team doctor associated with the Portugal team arrived here due to a transport delay.

“It has only been a day so far. I can tell you more about the challenges we are facing here after three four days,” the doctor said without wanting to be named.