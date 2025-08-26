Change in PKL 12 schedule: Chennai leg concludes on Oct 10, Delhi leg commences on Oct 11

NEW DELHI: Organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League have announced changes to the schedule of season 12 during the Chennai and Delhi legs of the tournament. The Chennai leg will now operate from September 29 to October 10, followed by the Delhi leg, which will now begin on October 11.

This change ensures continuous tournament action while accommodating for the revised Chennai schedule. The following matches, originally scheduled for October 11 and 12 in Chennai, have been relocated to Delhi.

On October 11, the matches moving from Chennai to Delhi are Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan. On October 12, the relocated matches include Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan, and Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls.

Barring these changes, all other match dates, orders, and team alignments remain unchanged. The overall tournament schedule and structure continue as originally planned, with only the venue location changed for the specified matches on October 11 and 12.

The league stage of PKL 12 will kick off with blockbuster clashes between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, followed by Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on August 29.

Earlier, PKL have also announced significant format changes for Season 12, introducing an enhanced league stage and revamped Playoff structure designed to intensify competition and provide fans with more thrilling kabaddi action.

The upcoming season, which will travel to Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, bringing the PKL experience closer to fans deeper in India, will feature an exciting league stage with 108 matches, where each team will play 18 matches.

PKL 12 also introduced a comprehensive tie-breaker rule system, including the Golden Raid format, to all league-stage matches. Previously limited only to Playoff matches, this system now ensures decisive outcomes throughout the tournament.

In case of ties, teams will engage in a structured 5-raid shootout with special rules.

Both teams field 7 players with the baulk line treated as baulk line cum bonus line. Each team nominates 5 different raiders who raid alternately. Out and revival rules don't apply – only points scored count. If still tied after 5 raids, the Golden Raid rule applies.

In the Golden Raid format, where a fresh toss determines which team gets the decisive raiding opportunity. If both teams remain tied after golden raids, the winner is decided by a toss.