    AuthorPTIPTI|2 March 2025 2:07 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-02 08:44:09  )
    Champions Trophy: New Zealand wins toss, opts to field against India
    India's Axar Patel celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan during a One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan

    DUBAI: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their final Group A Champions Trophy match here on Sunday.

    New Zealand made one change, bringing in Daryl Mitchell in place of Devon Conway.

    India also made a solitary change, resting Harshit Rana and brought in spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

    Teams:

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

    New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke.

