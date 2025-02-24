Champions Trophy: CM Stalin hails Team India's "clinical performance"

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has hailed India's triumph against Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy, calling it a "clinical performance."

He was all praise for master batter Virat Kohli for his unbeaten century against the archrivals on Sunday in Dubai.

"Clinical performance by #TeamIndia! Kudos to @imVkohli for steering the team to victory with a masterclass unbeaten century.

Let’s keep this momentum going and clinch the #ChampionsTrophy! #INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy2025," he said in a post on 'X,' late on Sunday.





On Sunday, Kohli showcased his penchant to lord over Pakistan in ICC tournaments once more as the batting icon's glittering unbeaten 100 helped India claim an authoritative six-wicket win over their traditional rivals and all but seal a semifinal spot in the multi-national tournament.