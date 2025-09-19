Champions League: Rashford's brace inspires Barcelona beat Newcastle

LONDON: Marcus Rashford made a dazzling Champions League debut for Barcelona, inspiring them to a 2-1 victory as Newcastle United's campaign began with defeat at St James' Park.

On loan from Manchester United, Rashford proved the difference with two quick-fire second-half goals that silenced the home crowd and left England manager Thomas Tuchel watching on impressed.

The breakthrough came on the 58th minute when he rose to meet Jules Kounde's cross with a precise header past Nick Pope. Nine minutes later, he delivered an even better strike - a thunderous 20-yard effort that crashed in off the crossbar, leaving Pope with no chance. They were Rashford's first Champions League goals in nearly four years, reports Xinhua.

It was a standout performance from the 26-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Aston Villa in Europe's top competition. This time, he was central to Barcelona's formidable attacking unit, even in the absence of injured teenager Lamine Yamal.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe raised eyebrows with his team selection, leaving 69 million-pound signing Nick Woltemade on the bench and opting for Anthony Gordon in a central role. Gordon struggled to influence proceedings, while Rashford punished Newcastle with ruthless finishing.

The striker left the pitch to a standing ovation from the visiting supporters when he was substituted 10 minutes from time.

Gordon did pull one back for Newcastle deep into stoppage time, but Barcelona held firm to secure the win.

In another match, Leverkusen twice came from behind to claim a share of the spoils in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Copenhagen in the Danish capital.

Copenhagen went in front in the ninth minute via Jordan Larsson's cushioned half-volley and led until late in the contest, with Alejandro Grimaldo's exquisite free-kick levelling eight minutes from time.

Substitute Robert's deft header appeared to have given the Danish Superliga outfit maximum points, before Pantelis Hatzidiakos deflected a cross into his own net in added time.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Burkardt scored twice as Frankfurt recovered from a slow start to ease past Galatasaray 5-1.

Yunus Akgun fired the visitors ahead in the eighth minute, but a Davinson Sánchez own goal brought the hosts level.

Goals from Can Uzun and Burkardt then turned the contest around in first-half stoppage time. The latter headed in his second goal from Nathaniel Brown’s cross after the break, while Ansgar Knauff rounded Galatasaray goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır to complete a fine win.

--IANS

bc/