Champions League: Man Utd edged out in seven-goal thriller against Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN: Manchester United were dealt a major blow to their UEFA Champions League hopes as they fell to an agonising 3-4 defeat against Copenhagen.

Manchester United now face a tall order in reaching the last 16 of the Champions League as they sit bottom of Group A with only two matches to spare, and will be eliminated from the competition if they lose to Galatasaray in three weeks' time.

United made a dream start on Wednesday night as Rasmus Hojlund helped the visitors take control inside the opening 28 minutes. Hojlund struck in the third minute following good build-up play from Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He claimed his second after Alejandro Garnacho's initial effort was parried by Copenhagen goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

Hojlund becomes the first Man Utd player to score five goals in his first four appearances in the Champions League.

However there would be a twist in the proceedings. Three minutes before half-time Rashford caught his opponent, leading to a red card following a VAR review.

Three minutes later, Mohamed Elyounoussi reduced the deficit as he swept in from inside the penalty box following Diogo Goncalves' cut-back. And Copenhagen levelled the scoreline in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage time when Goncalves converted a spot-kick after Harry Maguire was penalised for a handball.

Despite being down to 10 men, Man Utd took control of the second-half and went back in front through Bruno Fernandes, who dispatched his penalty following a handball from Lukas Lerager. But Diogo Dalot switched off seven minutes from time to allow Lerager to make amends as he made it 3-3.

In the 87th minute Copenhagen went in front for the first time in the evening as Roony Bardghji, aged 17 years and 358 days, became the youngest player to score against Man Utd in the Champions League.