Champions League: Juventus slumps to another defeat at Real Madrid

MADRID: Juventus coach Igor Tudor lamented his side’s inability to capitalise on their chances in a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, a result that left the Italian side winless in seven matches across all competitions.

Speaking after the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, Tudor felt his side’s performance warranted at least a point.

Jude Bellingham’s solo effort in the second half proved decisive, maintaining Real Madrid’s 100% record in this season’s competition while leaving Juventus rooted to two points from three matches.

Juventus, whose last victory came on September 13, showed flashes of promise, with Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois making three crucial saves to deny the Italian side’s efforts, but were undone by Bellingham’s strike in the 57th minute.

The goal was created by Vinicius Jr, who took on three Juventus players and made space to shoot. His attempt, described as a blend of brilliance and fortune by Tudor, rebounded off the post for Bellingham to slot home his first goal of the season since returning from shoulder surgery.

Despite the defeat, Tudor remained optimistic about his team’s trajectory, urging patience and belief.

“We have strengths and weaknesses, and we need to have faith because we’re on the right track,” he said.

“We were definitely missing a bit of everything. The desire was there, but when you run a lot, you also lack a bit of clarity and the habit of playing at certain levels.”

Chelsea thumps hapless Ajax 5-1

A youthful Chelsea hammered Ajax Amsterdam 5-1 in an eventful game that included three goals from teenagers, three penalties and a red card, under pouring rain at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca put out a side with an average age of 22 and made 10 changes from the team that beat Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the weekend.

Ajax’s night turned sour in the 17th minute when captain Kenneth Taylor was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Facundo Buonanotte after referee Felix Zwayer consulted the pitchside monitor and changed his original yellow card to red.

A minute later, following the resulting free kick, 19-year-old Marc Guiu knocked the ball into the net from close range latching on to a Wesley Fofana cross.

Moises Caicedo made it two in the 29th minute with an audacious low shot from 30 metres that took a deflection into the net.

Lofty Ajax striker Wout Weghorst reduced the deficit in the 27th minute from the penalty spot after Tosin Adarabioyo had trodden on Raul Moro’s foot.

But the Ajax numbers’ shortfall soon told again and, when Weghorst brought Enzo Fernandez down with a sliding tackle in the 45th, the Chelsea captain for the night beat 41-year-old goalkeeper Remko Pasveer from the spot.