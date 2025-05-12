Champion of Champions T20: MRC ‘A’, Bunts CC reach final

CHENNAI: MRC ‘A’ defeated Sical RC by 20 runs to enter the final of the TNCA Champion of Champions (T-20) tournament.

The second semi-final between IOB SC and Bunts CC was affected by rain with the latter advancing to the final by virtue of spin of coin.

Brief scores: Semi Final:1: MRC ‘A’ 196/5 in 20 overs (M Thamarai Selvan 53, C Sarath Kumar 56, R Jesuraj 4/24) bt Sical RC 176/8 in 20 overs (U Sasidev 51)

Semi Final:2: IOB SC 92/3 in 10 overs (Abhishek M Hegde 51*) vs Bunts CC

Note: Rain stopped play. Bunts CC won by spin of coin.

Note: On May 17, MRC ‘A’ will meet Bunts CC in the final