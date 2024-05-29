Champion of Champions T20: Komaleeswarar CC crowned champions

CHENNAI: Komaleeswarar CC was crowned title winner in the inaugural season of the TNCA Champion of Champions T20 tournament held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Put to bat first, runner-up SKM CC managed 150 runs in 20 overs with M Dinesh Veda Guru scoring 47. Komaleeswarar chased the target with two balls to spare to be crowned champion. Anurag Nair was unbeaten at 63.

Brief Scores: SKM CC 150/9 in 20 overs (M Dinesh Veda Guru 47, SL Lawrence Nova 3/20) lost to Komaleeswarar CC 154/2 in 19.4 overs (Anurag Rajesh Nair 63 n.o, PS Manikandan 45)