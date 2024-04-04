CFC and Norwich join hands, pre-season in Colney in talks

CHENNAI: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC announced a strategic partnership with English Championship side Norwich City FC. The partnership aims to foster mutual growth, innovation, and collaboration in football.

The new venture aims to help both clubs by investing in them in whichever way possible, starting with a U13 tournament that is being conducted by Norwich City in October and hosted at its training facilities. Teams such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and many European teams are expected to participate. In view of the new partnership, Chennaiyin FC’s youth team will also get a chance to rub shoulders with some of the best players from across the world during the tournament. “It’d be more of an exposure trip for us,” said Rajan Mani, head coach, U13 Chennaiyin FC. “When our players go abroad and get a sense of the environment, play with top clubs, it’d be motivating for them. Our U13 team is actually good this season, so we’re looking forward to the tournament.”

Shifting the focus to the senior team, which is still in contention for the final playoff spot in the ongoing ISL, it was announced that the club is considering a pre-season camp at Norwich’s Colney training facility, but it would heavily rely on logistics, ground availability, permissions, and further announcements regarding it would be given after the current season ends.

Given his stature and the respect he has from the footballing community back home in England, Chennaiyin’s head coach, Owen Coyle, has been instrumental in making this partnership work. Owen is also expected to attend a few of Norwich’s training sessions and matches after the ISL season and scout for talents that can be roped into the club, as Norwich is open to the idea of loaning its players to Chennaiyin if necessary.

“Owen is well respected back in England and was a key part of this partnership, at least from a footballing standpoint. We’re always open to loaning our players to clubs that fit with the values that we want to instil in our players,” said Sam Jeffery, commercial director, Norwich City, during the press conference.

Football has been evolving, and the integration of technology has played a key role in clubs making the best of it to study its players and improve performances. Norwich had also opened a new sports sciences centre recently. “Norwich has been doing a lot of study in terms of artificial intelligence, data, and sports sciences, and representatives from Norwich’s academy will be here at Chennaiyin to help us inculcate it in our culture as well. The Indian market is still coming up in terms of football and technology, so we’ll learn from them, and our teams are also expected to visit their facilities,” said Ekansh Gupta, Vice President, Chennaiyin FC.

Norwich will also commit to in-person seminars annually and, down the line, will be closely working in terms of building academies, nutrition, games program, and webinars to help Indian and Tamil Nadu football overall. “We met Chennaiyin’s stakeholders at an event last year here in India, and from the conversations, it was clear that the ideas and values were very similar to Norwich. We think there is an opportunity in India, and we are a self-funded football club, that’s our model, and we are always looking at new revenue-generating opportunities. We’ve got to do that in a very culturally authentic way so whenever we internalize, we are strategic at what we do. You won’t find us just tweeting but investing in every way possible for the development of Chennaiyin,” said Sam, discussing why they partnered with Chennaiyin FC.