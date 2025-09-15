Central Zone beats South Zone by 6 wickets to lift Duleep Trophy

BENGALURU: Central Zone survived some nervous moments to beat South Zone by six wickets and clinch the Duleep Trophy after a hiatus of 11 years here on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 65, Central Zone’s top-order batters were tested by South bowlers on a crumbling fifth day track at the BCCI CoE grounds, but they did not have too many runs to defend.

Akshay Wadkar (19 not out, 52 balls) and first-innings centurion Yash Rathod (13 not out, 16 balls) were at crease when Central eventually went past the target at 66 for four in 20.3 overs to annex its seventh title in Duleep Trophy.

However, South can take heart from the fight it showed in the second innings (426) and with the ball in the final innings, delaying Central’s walk to victory.

Left-arm spinner Ankit Sharma accounted for Danish Malewar (5) with a delivery that spun sharply and took the edge of the Central opener’s bat en route to wicketkeeper Mohammed Azharuddeen.

He later added the wicket of Central captain Rajat Patidar, who played a hurried slog sweep to get caught at mid-on by MD Nidheesh.

Pacer Gurjapneet Singh, who earned an India A call on Sunday, picked up the scalps of Shubham Sharma and the promoted Saransh Jain, who was later adjudged player of the series, to create some anxious moments in the Central camp.

But player of the match Rathod and Wadkar steered Central home without further damage.

For Patidar, it was his second title this year after guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory in the IPL, and he was understandably delighted.

“Every captain likes winning trophies. But our players showed a lot of character across the tournament and I am very happy about it.”

Brief scores: South Zone 149 & 426 lost to Central Zone 511 & 66/4 in 20.3 overs