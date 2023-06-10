Caribbean Athanaze fastest debut 50 provides 3rd ODI win to mark 3-0 sweep against UAE

SHARJAH: With Alick Athanaze’s joint fastest half-century in a debut ODI match followed by Kevin Sinclair marked his return with a four-wicket haul provided West Indies 3-0 clean sweep against UAE in the third ODI match in Sharjah.

Batting first, UAE’s first wicket fell early as Lovepreet Bajwa was dismissed by Keemo Paul in the 2.2 overs.

Vriitya Aravind and Muhammad Waseem’s partnership helped UAE to reach 87/2 but after the end of their partnership, UAE’s batting bundled out just 184 runs.

Muhammad Waseem scored 42 off 34 balls and Vriitya Aravind smashed 70 off 75 balls.

For West Indies, Kevin Sinclair was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed four batters by conceding 24 runs with an economy of 3.35.

In response, Caribbean batter Athanaze smashed the fastest half-century in a debut ODI match and scored 65 off 45 balls.

West Indians comfortably achieved the small target in 35.1 overs.

In the first ODI match, West Indies won by seven wickets. Brandon King had clinched his century, scoring 112 off 112 balls. Keemo Paul 3/34, Yannic Cariah 2/26, and Dominic Drakes 2/29, bundled out the UAE side of 202 runs.

With the boosted confidence after winning the first ODI match, West Indies gave a target of 306 with the help of inform batter Brandon King’s 64 and Johson Charles’s 63.

Despite the efforts from Al Naseer’s 57 off 53, UAE failed to save the second one-day game as well. They lost the match by 78 runs.