'Captain sahab' Shubman Gill pays visit to Rashid Khan, Gujarat Titans reacts

NEW DELHI: India batter Shubman Gill has paid a visit to Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan in UK and the latter was thrilled to see his Gujarat Titans (GT) teammate, sharing a heartwarming post on social media.

The Afghan sensation posed for a picture with Gill, who recently named the Gujarat Titans' new skipper for IPL 2024, following Hardik Pandya's surprising shift back to Mumbai Indians. While sharing the picture on social media, Rashid wrote, "Thank you for stopping by captain sahab."

Rashid's post garnered enthusiastic reactions from both Michael Vaughan and the Titans, delighted to witness the meeting of two stellar players.

The former England skipper said: "Love this." Titans, on the other hand, wrote "Nazar na lage", hoping that there was no evil eye cast on their stars.

Rashid underwent a minor lower-back surgery in the United Kingdom on November 24. Afghanistan's cricket sensation has also withdrawn from the upcoming Big Bash League season 13 due to a back injury which requires a minor surgery.

He played a pivotal role in Afghanistan's cricket team, significantly contributing to their success at the 2023 ODI World Cup. His performance stood out notably in matches against formidable teams such as England and Pakistan.

Gill, who was last seen in action during the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, is gearing up for upcoming matches in South Africa. He's set to join a three-match T20I series and participate in two Tests in the coming days.