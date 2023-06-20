Canadian GP: Verstappen earns Red Bull’s 100th win

MONTREAL: Max Verstappen (1:33:58.348) won the Canadian GP from pole position on Sunday to stretch his Formula One championship lead and secure Red Bull’s milestone 100th victory. The 25-year-old Dutchman led every lap as he took his career tally to 41 wins, standing alongside Brazil’s late triple champion Ayrton Senna in the record books. Fernando Alonso (+9.570 seconds) came second for Aston Martin at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Spaniard’s sixth podium finish in eight races, while Lewis Hamilton (+14.168 seconds) was third for Mercedes. Red Bull has won every race so far this season and it was double world champion Verstappen’s sixth victory of the campaign and fourth in a row. Verstappen is atop the standings with 195 points, 69 points ahead of closest rival and teammate Sergio Perez, who finished sixth in Canada.