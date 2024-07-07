Canada reaches semis in its 1st Copa America, to face Argentina next

ARLINGTON: Canada hasn’t scored much on the way to the semi-final of its first Copa America.

Don’t look for apologies from American-born coach Jesse Marsch.

Ismael Kone scored in the sixth round of the shootout right after a third save by Maxime Crepeau and Canada moved on with a victory over Venezuela on Friday night.

The Canadians won 4-3 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw in the quarter-final, keeping Venezuela from advancing to the Copa America semifinals for the first time since 2011.

Just the fourth team to advance out of group play by scoring just one goal, Canada is moving on again following a 0-0 draw against Chile that sent it to the elimination round.

“People will talk about should we score more goals or whatever,” Marsch said. “We should score more goals. But those are two pretty strong performances against very good opponents. You can see that this team is building.”

Jacob Shaffelburg scored in the 13th minute for Canada before Salomon Rondon got the equaliser in the 64th minute for Venezuela.

The victory earned 48th-ranked Canada a rematch with Lionel Messi and Argentina, the world No 1 and defending Copa America champion, on Tuesday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in a group play opener.

Each team scored three times in the five rounds of the shootout, forcing the extra session.

After Crepeau silenced the pro-Venezuelan crowd of 51,080 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys by stopping Jhonder Cadiz, Kone eased his shot past Rafael Romo for the win.

“I heard some of the guys saying afterward I should have had him shoot earlier because he’s got ice in his veins,” Marsch said of the 22-year-old. “They were right. Probably should have had him shoot earlier. But when we needed him, he stepped up.”

With 54th-ranked Venezuela trailing 1-0, Jon Aramburu sent a long pass from his own penalty box, leaving just Rondon and Moise Bombito battling for the loose ball near midfield.

Just as Rondon gained possession, Crepeau realised he was too far out and sprinted toward his net. It was too late. Rondon’s lofted shot over the scrambling Crepeau bounced 2 yards in front of the net and in.

Shaffelburg scored on an assist from Jonathan David. After scoring, Schaffelburg held over his head the No. 17 jersey of Tajon Buchanan, who broke the tibia in his lower left leg in practice three days before the meeting with Venezuela.