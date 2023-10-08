Canada clinch 39-run win against Bermuda, will take part in T20 World Cup 2024

OTTAWA: After sealing a 39-run win against Bermuda in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2023 on Saturday, Canada is heading to the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Earlier in the first match of the qualifiers Bermuda clinched a thrilling 86-run win against Canada, but in their previous match Saad Bin Zafar's Canada rectified their net run rate and confirmed their spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, as per ICC.

On Saturday, after rain halted the match for a few minutes, the match officials decided to reduce the game to 18 overs a side.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Canada made 132/4 from their allotment thanks to Navneet Dhaliwal's 38-ball 45, before Nikhil Dutta's off-spin claimed the key wickets of Kamau Leverock (23) and Delray Rawlins (1) in the same over of Bermuda's chase.

From 52/1 to 55/3 after the double strike, the Bermudians were unable to rebuild, also losing Terryn Fray (30) soon after to Saad's left-arm orthodox. New-ball bowler Kaleem Sana returned to clean up the tail, taking 3/4 in 3.5 overs alongside fellow quick Jeremy Gordon who ended with 3/6 (2). West Indies and the United States of America will be hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Twelve teams have already secured their places for the 2024 ICC event. As hosts, the West Indies and the USA take the first two spots of the tournament. The top two in each group of the qualifiers will make their way to the semi-finals.

The remaining eight qualifiers will come from the regions with Africa, Asia and Europe providing two teams each and the Americas and EAP providing one team each. The top two teams in each of the groups will move to a Super Eight phase, where the remaining teams will be split into two groups of four.