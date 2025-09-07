CAFA Nations Cup: India eyes strong finish vs Oman in third-place playoffs

NEW DELHI: India may be the second-lowest ranked side at the CAFA Nations Cup, but the Blue Tigers have made a spirited debut, reaching the third-place play-off against Oman at the Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan, on Monday.

Khalid Jamil’s men beat hosts Tajikistan 2-1, drew with Afghanistan, and lost to Iran to seal their place in the play-offs, knocking out both Tajikistan and Afghanistan on the way.

Head coach Jamil said the belief within the camp has been crucial. “All our players are fine, and positive after these results. We felt from the start that we could do something good here, and it is the belief and hard work of the players that has brought us to this stage,” he said.

The former ISL coach praised his squad’s adaptability. “The commitment the players showed was amazing – seniors and juniors alike. We never felt we were here to just participate – we came with a purpose.”

India, ranked 133rd, face a tough test against 79th-ranked Oman, coached by Carlos Queiroz. The Blue Tigers have never beaten the Gulf side in 10 meetings, with seven losses and three draws.

“Oman is a very good team. They have a good coach and quality players. It won’t be easy, but we are ready for it,” Jamil said. “First and foremost, we must get a result – that’s the most important thing.”

India’s goals so far have both come from set-pieces, but Jamil stressed the team is working to create and convert more chances.

Defender Boris Singh echoed his coach’s optimism: “Oman are competitive, but we know what we have to do. Everyone has recovered well, and we hope to give our best.”

The clash also serves as vital preparation for India’s AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers against Singapore next month.

AIFF forms Justice Rao-led panel for new partner

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has set up a three-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, to oversee the tender process for appointing its new commercial partner, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The panel also includes Asian Football Confederation Audit and Compliance Committee member Kesavaran Murugasu and AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey. Justice Rao may appoint up to two professionals to assist him.

The move follows a September 2 SC order that also cleared the way for the Indian Super League (ISL), which was put on hold by organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) amid uncertainty over renewal of its Master Rights Agreement with the AIFF.

The current 15-year agreement expires in December. AIFF and FSDL told the SC that the open tender will be completed by October 15, paving the way for the ISL season to begin in December.