Cafa cup: India shows spirit in 3-0 defeat to Iran

NEW DELHI: India suffered a 0-3 defeat against defending champions Iran in their second match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan on Monday.

After a resilient first half where the Blue Tigers managed to frustrate the Asian giants, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh broke the deadlock in the 60th minute. Late goals from substitutes Ali Alipour (89’) and Mehdi Taremi (90+6’) sealed the win for Iran, ranked 20th in the world and 113 spots above India.

Iran dominated possession from the start, forcing India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu into several early saves. The defence, marshalled by Rahul Bheke, stood firm as efforts from Mohammad Amin Hazbavi and Omid Noorafkan went off target. Gurpreet also denied Mahdi Hashemnezhad’s cut-back before India created their first opening. In the 24th minute, Suresh Singh Wangjam’s cross found Irfan Yadwad, who set up Nikhil Prabhu, but his attempt was blocked.

India grew into the game, with Vikram Partap Singh troubling full-back Mohammad Naderi on the right flank. Jithin MS also impressed with some sharp runs, but the team lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

Iran’s opener came after Hosseinzadeh’s initial header was blocked, only for the rebound to fall kindly for him to finish from close range. Seeking an equaliser, India pushed forward, but the introductions of Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Taremi tilted the momentum further in Iran’s favour. Jithin came close to creating an opportunity late on, but his through ball to Naorem Mahesh was overhit.

Alipour doubled the lead in the 89th minute, slotting home after Taremi had hit the post. Deep in stoppage time, Jahanbakhsh set up Taremi, who completed the 3-0 win.