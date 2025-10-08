BWF World Junior Championships: India confirms last eight berth with clinical win over UAE

GUWAHATI: India warmed up for the quarterfinals of the Yonex-Sunrise BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2025 for the Suhandinata Cup with yet another confident display to beat UAE in straight sets while USA upset France and Japan got the better of top seeds Thailand to top their respective groups at the National Centre of Excellence here on Wednesday.

While India defeated UAE 45-37, 45-34, Japan got the better of Thailand 45-42, 45-34 in Group A and USA made it to the last eight stage with 45-43, 45-43 win over France in Group B.

The top teams in all eight groups will compete in the quarterfinals for the coveted trophy, while the others will fight in the classification rounds. Other teams to top their respective groups include China (Group D) and Indonesia (Group F).

India, seeded second, had beaten Nepal and Sri Lanka in their earlier Group H clashes and went into the final round as the only unbeaten team in the group. That confidence showed in the way they approached the match against UAE, who boast of having a few players who have played in the Indian domestic circuit in the past.

UAE did put up a fight in the boys singles and boys doubles with Bharath Lateesh scoring 9 points against Hmar Lalthazuala and then teaming up with Riyan Malhan to score 10 points against Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, but their efforts were not enough to close the gap.

In the second set, Unnati Hooda replaced Tanvi and Suryansh Rawat took the place of Hmar in the line-up. Unnati beat Prakriti 9-6 to start the proceedings and there was no looking back for the Indian team from there on.