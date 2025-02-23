Bumrah receives his ICC awards for 2024 during India-Pakistan match in Champions Trophy

DUBAI: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday received his ICC honours, including the Men's Cricketer of the Year and Men's Test Cricketer of the Year awards, before the start of the Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan here.

Bumrah is not playing in the Champions Trophy as he has been sidelined with a back issue.

The 31-year-old was present here to collect the awards, which also includes a place in the Men's Test and T20I Teams for 2024.

The ICC posted photographs of Bumrah with each of his four awards — including two caps — and wrote on X, "Jasprit Bumrah receives his #ICCAwards and Team Of The Year caps for a stellar 2024."

Bumrah had also met his India teammates on Sunday during their warm-up drills before the match against Pakistan.

Bumrah had an outstanding Test season last year, taking 71 wickets in 13 matches with the second-best effort coming from England's Gus Atkinson who claimed 52 wickets in 11 matches.

Bumrah averaged 14.92 in Tests in 2024 and ended the year with a strike rate of 30.1. He also became only the fourth Indian bowler to take 70 or more wickets in the conventional format in a calendar year after Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and R. Ashwin.

He had successful outings against England at home, taking 19 wickets in the five-Test series in the first half of 2024, and finished the year with 32 wickets in another five-Test affair in Australia.

Bumrah also reached the 200-wicket milestone in Tests during India's tour of Australia. Apart from his unmatched exploits with the red ball, Bumrah also played a pivotal role in India's title triumph in the T20 World Cup in the Americas.

He was at the forefront of India's attack, grabbing 15 wickets in the global competition.