Bumrah five-for restricts England to 387; India ends Day 2 at 145 for three

LONDON: Jofra Archer took a wicket with the third delivery of his comeback on a memorable and fluctuating second day of the third Test between England and India.

After more than four years away with career-threatening injuries, Archer electrified Lord’s by having Yashasvi Jasiwal caught at second slip, wheeling away to celebrate with overflowing emotion.

Somehow, India suffered only one loss in Archer’s opening burst, but England plugged away in the extreme heat for two more crucial breakthroughs.

Joe Root’s magnificent catch at first slip not only ended Karun Nair’s resistance at 40, but also gave Root his 211th grab in Tests, a record for an outfielder. The bowler was captain Ben Stokes, fit after a first-day injury scare.

Of more significance was the removal of prolific India captain Shuman Gill, caught behind off Chris Woakes for 16.

KL Rahul remains on 53, Rishabh Pant is fit to bat after a finger injury and has 19. India closed on 145-3, 242 behind England’s 387 all out.

For all of the excitement around Archer, his was not the most influential spell of fast bowling of the day: Jasprit Bumrah tore through England with 5-74.

Bumrah bowled Stokes for 44, had Root play on after he completed his 37th Test century and took an edge to condemn Woakes to a golden duck, all in a seven-ball period.

England slipped to 271-7, but India crucially dropped Jamie Smith on five. The wicketkeeper was fluent for 51, adding 84 with Brydon Carse, who was impressive for his maiden Test half-century.

The first day of this Test was a grind, England battling its way to 251-4. The second day, as Lord’s turned red for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, was action-packed.

Whatever happens in Archer’s career from now on, the wicket of Jaiswal, his celebration and the reaction of the crowd will go down in English cricket folklore. An ‘I was there’ moment.

Even for the brilliance of Archer, who looked like he had never been away, England was struggling to make inroads under a burning sun and on an unresponsive pitch until the vital wicket of Gill.

That, along with the likely deterioration of the surface perhaps tips the balance towards the host. History is on its side: only once on this ground has a team made more than 387 batting first and lost, and that was a 1930 England team to an Australia side containing Sir Donald Bradman.

India might have been in a stronger position had it held Smith and not pushed to change the ball that gave Bumrah his first three wickets of the day. The replacement did nothing and the tourist got it changed again eight overs later. The morning was, at times, a frustrating spectacle.

BRIEF SCORES: England 387 in 112.3 overs (J Root 104, B Carse 56,J Smith 51, B Stokes 44, O Pope 44, J Bumrah 5/74) vs India 145/3 in 43 overs (KL Rahul 53 batting, K Nair 40)