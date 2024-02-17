Budding players rub shoulders with top ATP Stars at Bengaluru Open Tennis Clinic

BENGALURU: It was an experience worth cherishing for the 60 budding players who got to pick the brains of some of the top tennis stars participating in the Bengaluru Open 2024 here during a special clinic organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) on Friday.

India's Davis Cup member Saketh Myneni, Oriol Roco Batalla of Spain and Frenchman Constantin B Kouzmine along with the coaches of the players in action this week in Bengaluru, had a hit with these players and shared tips on how to improve their game with a focus on how to up their game, as per a press release from Bengaluru Open.

"It is always fun to interact with so many kids and I am very happy to see so many young kids come out and play tennis," said Myneni. Harshini N, a top-ranked Under-18 player from Karnataka who is also playing on the ITF circuit, was understandably elated to get a chance to play with the top players. "I got to ask them a few questions. It was a wonderful experience," she added.

Bengaluru Open is being organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA). The ATP Challenger event began on February 12 and will conclude on February 18. Notably, India's Sumit Nagal stayed on course for a back-to-back Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger crown as he got the better of Adam Walton in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open 2024 on Friday.

The seconded Indian, who broke into the world top-100 after a title triumph in Chennai last week, was tested by Walton in the opening set but kept his composure under pressure to register a 7-5, 6-2 win and set up a semi-final clash against 7th seed Stephano Napolitano of Italy. Napolitano defeated Tunisia's Moez Echargui 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 in the other quarterfinal.

It was, however, a heartbreak for another Indian in the draw, Ramkumar Ramanathan, as he went down against 9th seed Seongchan Hong of South Korea after a hard-fought three-set encounter.

Ramkumar had fought back from a set down to force a decider but Hong proved a bit strong for the Indian in the business end of the third seed and won the match 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. The South Korean will now face Oriol Roca Batalla of Spain for a spot in the final.