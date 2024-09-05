Buchi Babu Tournament: Tanay steps up again, guides Hyd to final

CHENNAI: On the final day of the semi-final of the Buchi Babu tournament, Tanay Thyagarajan stepped up once again for Hyderabad by taking a five-wicket haul.

Earlier, he had achieved a seven-wicket haul, and his heroics helped Hyderabad defeat TNCA President’s XI in semi-final 1. Elsewhere, Chhattisgarh’s first-innings lead allowed them to advance to the final. Despite Lakshay Jain’s efforts, which included bagging five wickets, his team’s performance fell short. The final will be played between Hyderabad and Chhattisgarh from September 8th to 11th at NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

Brief Scores: Semi-final 1 - Hyderabad 313 and 273/9 decl in 81 overs (Rohith Rayudu 61, T Ravi Teja 42, CV Milind 53, M Mohammed 5/59, Gurjapneet Singh 3/27) bt. TNCA President XI 327 and 195 in 68.2 overs (S Radhakrishnan 40, Tanay Thyagarajann 5/62, Aniket Reddy 4/59); Hyderabad won by 64 runs; Semi-final 2 - Chhattisgarh 467 and 207/8 in 82 overs (Anuj Tiwari 40, Amandeep Khare 77, S Lakshay Jain 5/64 drew with TNCA XI 194; Chhattisgarh took first innings lead and enters final.