Buchi Babu Tournament: Sarfaraz hits quickfire ton for Mumbai against Haryana

CHENNAI: Sarfaraz Khan hit a counter-attacking 111 to bail Mumbai out of trouble against Haryana in their All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament contest here on Tuesday.

Mumbai was struggling at 84 for four at one stage on the opening day after deciding to bat when the India batter took control, hammering nine fours and five sixes during his 112-ball knock to resurrect his team’s innings.

The right-handed batter, who had scored 138 against TNCA XI earlier in this event, got to his century with a six off his 99th delivery that he faced here at the MRF Pachaiyappa’s Ground.

Sarfaraz, who made his Test debut against England last year at Rajkot, has been away from the Indian team after the tour of Australia and was not picked for the tour of England.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad bounced back to score 133 (144 balls, 10x4s, 4x6s), helping Maharashtra to 440 all out against Himachal Pradesh, with Arshin Kulkarni scoring 146 (190 balls, 16x4s, 1x6s). Prince Thakur took 7/144 for Himachal Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh’s Shashank Tiwary returned 5/54 to help bowl out TNCA President’s XI for 266. In reply, Chhattisgarh was 4/0.

TNCA XI fought back with Chandrasekar DT taking three wickets as Bengal slipped to 58 for four, trailing by 145 runs. Rahul Prasad took 5/44 for Bengal.

Brief scores: TNCA President’s XI 266 in 83.2 overs (R Vimal Khumar 54, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 68, B Indrajith 78, Shashank Tiwari 5/44) vs Chhattisgarh 4/0 in 4 overs; Maharashtra 440 in 90 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 146, Ruturaj Gaikwad 133, Harshal Kate 41, Prince Thakur 7/144) vs Himachal Pradesh; Odisha 314 in 87.5 overs (Govind Poddar 74, Rajesh Dhupar 104, Kartik Biswal 53, Vanshaj Sharma 4/90, Abid Mushtaq 4/95) vs Jammu & Kashmir; Indian Railways 184 in 50 overs (Kush Marathe 52, Navneet Virk 76 not out, Aryan Chavda 4/68, Dhruv Patel 3/21, Abhimanyusingh Rajput 3/18) vs Baroda 76/3 in 38 overs; TNCA XI 203 in 61.4 overs (B Sachin 57, R Sonu Yadav 48, Rahul Prasad 5/44) vs Bengal 58/4 in 26 overs (DT Chandrasekar 3/25); Mumbai 346/9 in 90 overs (Divyaansh Saxena 46, Sarfaraz Khan 111, Shams Mulani 50 not out, Tanush Kotian 48, Nikhil Kashyap 6/80, Ishant Bhardwaj 3/66) vs Haryana; Madhya Pradesh 181 in 56.5 overs (Aryan Tiwari 53, Rohith Rayudu 5/44) vs Hyderabad 155/1 in 33 (Tanmay Agarwal 85 batting, P Nitish Reddy 41); Jharkhand 366/8 in 90 overs (Shikhar Mohan 105, Nazim Siddiqui 61, Kumar Suraj 64, Robin Minz 63) vs Punjab