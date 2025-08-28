Buchi Babu tournament: Hemchudeshan, Vidyuth star in TNCA President’s XI win

CHENNAI: The Buchi Babu semi-finals will be contested between TNCA President’s XI and Jammu & Kashmir followed by Haryana and Hyderabad from August 31 to September 3. The final will be played at CSK-HPC from September 6.

The TNCA President’s XI spin duo of P Vidyuth and J Hemchudeshan shared 10 wickets between them to help their team beat Chhattisgarh by 59 runs and enter the semi-finals. Hemchudeshan, who finished with a match haul of 11 for 109, was adjudged the Player of the Match. Set to chase 201, Chhattisgarh was bundled out for 141 with left-arm spinner Vidyuth taking 5 for 46 and Hemchudeshan scalping five for 45.

Brief scores: TNCA President’s XI 266 & 121 in 44.2 overs (Sahban Khan 5/34, Shashank Tiwari 3/43) bt Chhattisgarh 187 & 141 in 38.4 overs (Ashutosh Singh 54, P Vidyuth 5/46, J Hemchudeshan 5/45). Points: TNCA President’s XI 6 (15); CSCS 0 (9)

Maharashtra 440 & 173/4 in 45 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 69, Saurabh Nawale 62 not out) bt Himachal Pradesh 239 & 194/6 in 45 overs (Ankush Bains 87). Maharashtra 6 (7); HP 0 (1)

Odisha 314 & 240 in 44.5 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 55, Govind Poddar 72, Vanshaj Sharma 3/77) bt Jammu & Kashmir 330 & 106 in 34.5 overs (Musaif Aijaz 47, Syed Tufayl Ahmad 4/33). Odisha 6 (6); J & K 0 (13)

Indian Railways 184 & 121 bt Baroda 193 & 90 in 36.1 overs (Zubair Ali Khan 3/22, Raj Chaudhary 3/29, Akash Pandey 3/25). Railways 6 (12); Baroda 0 (6)

TNCA XI 203 & 213 in 43.2 overs (S Mohamed Ali 83, M Shahrukh Khan 45, Vishal Bhati 6/75, Aamir Gani 3/94) lost to Bengal 241 & 179/4 in 32.2 overs (Sudip Kumar Gharami 70 not out, Abishek Porel 50). Bengal 6 (9); TNCA XI 0 (9)

Mumbai 346/9 & 232 in 43.3 overs (Musheer Khan 43, Ishant Bhardwaj 3/41, Nikhil Kashyap 3/64, Parth Vats 3/36) lost to Haryana 364 & 220/5 in 42 overs (Himanshu Rana 61, Dheeru Singh 82, Tanush Kotian 3/66). Haryana 6 (13); Mumbai 0 (1)

Jharkhand 366/8 & 218/8 in 45 overs (Shikhar Mohan 83, Raghu Shivam Sharma 3/47) bt Punjab 182 & 271/8 in 45 overs (Harnoor Singh Pannu 106, Prabhsimran Singh 59, Anukul Roy 5/79). Jharkhand 6 (6); Punjab 0 (6).