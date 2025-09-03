Buchi Babu semis: TNCA President's XI beats J&K, to face Hyderabad in final

CHENNAI: Jammu and Kashmir could not do much coming in to bat with an overnight score of 212 for four and was contained to 230 runs in 74 overs as TNCA President's XI marched on to the final of the Buchi Babu trophy in Chennai on Wednesday.

Left arm spinner P Vidyuth added more wickets to his tally by finishing with figures of 7/73 and accounting to his second fifer of this season. J Hemchudeshan finished with 2/78.

Yawar Hassan scored 84 for J&K.

In the other semi-final match, Hyderabad dominated the proceedings and bowled out Haryana for 181 runs with skipper Himanshu Rana scoring 46. Nitin Sai Yadav stood out with the ball finishing with 7/44.

Brief Scores: TNCA President's XI 567/9 decl. in 203 overs bt Jammu and Kashmir 230 in 74 overs (Yawar Hassan 84, Abdul Samad 75, P Vidyuth 7/73)

Hyderabad 225 and 254 in 99.4 overs bt Haryana 208 and 181 in 62.4 overs (Himanshu Rana 46, Nitin Sai Yadav 7/44).