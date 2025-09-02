Buchi Babu semi-finals: TNCA President’s XI sitting pretty at the end of third day

CHENNAI: After declaring its first innings at 567 for nine, TNCA President’s XI reduced Jammu & Kashmir to 212 for four on the third day of the Buchi Babu semi-finals here on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner P Vidyuth continued his rich vein of form, taking three of the four wickets to fall and finishing with figures of three for 63. For J&K, Abdul Samad emerged the highest scorer with 75 (96b, 9x4, 3x6), while opener Yawar Hassan was unbeaten on 72 (185b, 7x4).

In the other semi-final, Hyderabad has taken a stranglehold over Haryana after reducing the latter to six for two, chasing 272. Hyderabad was bowled out for 254 in its second innings with Varun Goud top-scoring with 91 (221b, 4x4). Haryana’s Nikhil Kashyap took five for 80.

Brief scores: TNCA President’s XI 567/9 decl. in 203 overs (R Vimal Khumar 112, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 91, C Andre Siddarth 57, G Ajitesh 101, RS Ambrish 83, Abid Mushtaq 3/137) vs Jammu & Kashmir 212/4 in 65 overs (Yawar Hassan 72 batting, Abdul Samad 75, P Vidyuth 3/63); Hyderabad 225 & 254 in 99.4 overs (Hima Teja 41, Varun Goud 91, Nikhil Kashyap 5/80, Parth Vats 3/49) vs Haryana 208 & 6/2 in 4 overs

