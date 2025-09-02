Buchi Babu semi-finals: Ajitesh’s ton helps TNCA President’s XI reach 503/7

CHENNAI: TNCA President’s XI piled on the runs, reaching 503 for seven against Jammu & Kashmir on the second day of the Buchi Babu semi-finals here on Monday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 265 for three, President’s XI’s G Ajitesh notched up his maiden ton, scoring 101 (162b, 14x4). Lanky right-handed batter C Andre Siddarth scored a patient 57 that came off 211 balls, comprising seven boundaries. Ajitesh was involved in a couple of fifty-plus partnerships as he added 89 runs for the fifth wicket with Siddarth, before stringing together 88 runs for the sixth wicket with RS Ambrish, who was unbeaten on 62 (133b, 3x4, 2x6). For J&K, Kanwalpreet Singh (2/72) and Tazeem Tak (2/107) shared two wickets apiece.

Elsewhere, Hyderabad managed to secure a slender lead of 17 runs against Haryana thanks to off-spinner Rohith Rayudu taking five wickets for 63, his second five-wicket haul in this tournament. Leg-spinner Varun Goud took two for 27. For Haryana, skipper Himanshu Rana emerged the highest scorer with 75 (137b, 6x4). Parth Vats chipped in with 36. At close of play, Hyderabad was placed at 49 for one with opener Aman Rao batting on 30.

Brief scores: TNCA President’s XI 503/7 in 180 overs (R Vimal Khumar 112, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 91, C Andre Siddarth 57, G. Ajitesh 101, RS Ambrish 62 batting, Kawalpreet Singh 2/72, Tazeem Tak 2/107) vs Jammu & Kashmir; Hyderabad 225 & 49/1 in 16 overs (Aman Rao 30 batting) vs Haryana 208 in 79.3 overs (Himanshu Rana 75, Parth Vats 36, Rohith Rayudu 5/63, Varun Goud 2/27)