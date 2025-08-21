Buchi Babu: Sachin's ton helps TNCA XI beat Mumbai

CHENNAI: TNCA XI defeated Mumbai in its first-round match of the All India Buchi Babu Tournament, with M Siddharth starring with the ball by claiming a five-wicket haul (5/66).

Mumbai posted 412/5 in the first innings and 178 in the second, while TNCA XI replied with 325 in the first innings and 268/8 in the second.

B Sachin struck a century and SR Athish contributed a solid 57 to guide TNCA XI to victory.

BRIEF SCORES: TNCA President's XI 274 and 246/5 in 45 overs (R Vimal Khumar 105, S Radhakrishnan 59) bt. Himachal Pradesh 214 and 110 in 26.1 overs (P Vidyuth 4/32, CV Achyuth 3/40)

Chhattisgarh 252 & 149 in 43.3 overs (Ayush Pandey 49, Vicky Ostwal 5/33, Hitesh Walunj 5/67) bt Maharashtra 217 and 149 in 43.5 overs (Ankeet Bawane 66, Shubham Agrawal 6/33)

Jammu and Kashmir 393/5 and 69/1 in 19 overs (Musaif Aijay 40 n.o) bt Indian Railways 221/8 and F/O 238/9 in 45 overs (Mrunal Devdhar 49, Vivek Singh 45, Vivek Singh 45, Vanshaj Sharma 4/92, Abid Mushtaq 5/131)

Baroda 381/6 and 256 in 44.4 overs (Nitya Pandya 54, Mohit Mongia 58, Harsh Desai 81, Sumit Sharma 6/55) bt Odisha 352 and 172 in 36.4 overs (Sambit S Baral 46, Aryan Chavda 5/71, Pradip Yadav 4/56)

Mumbai 412/5 and 178 in 44.1 overs (Suved Parkar 40, M Siddharth 5/66, M Shahrukh Khan 3/16) lost to TNCA XI 325/5 and 268/8 in 44.1 overs (B Sachin 115, SR Athish 57)

Haryana 415/9 and 230 in 44.2 overs ( Yashvardhan Dalal 65, Parth Vats 43, Vishal Bhati 6/66, Vikas Singh 3/61) bt Bengal 381 and 164 in 38.1 overs (Samanta Gupta 55, Nishant Sindhu 6/39); Jharkhand 176 & 212 in 39 overs (Shikhar Mohan 49, Adity Mishra 6/73) lost to Madhya Pradesh 317/6 and 74/2 in 18.3 overs

Punjab 348/5 & 298/8 decl in 39.5 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 59, Anmolpreet Singh 73, Salil Arora 68) lost to Hyderabad 355/7 and 294/6 in 41 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 74 (retd hurt), Varun Goud 74 not out, Tanmay Agarwal 163).