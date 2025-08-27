Buchi Babu: Hyderabad enters semi-final rounds

CHENNAI: Defending champion Hyderabad entered the last four on day two of the ongoing All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament 2025 after defeating Madhya Pradesh at the AM Jain College Ground on Wednesday.

Hyderabad progressed to the semi-final with a bonus point. Tanmay Agarwal continued his fine form, scoring his second century of the season in the Buchi Babu with a knock of 130 runs. He had also remained unbeaten on 85 overnight.

BRIEF SCORES: Madhya Pradesh 181 & 174/2 in 45 overs (Aryan Tiwari 65, Saksham Purohit 78) lost to Hyderabad 414/7 decl in 87 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 130, P Nitish Reddy 41, G Rahul Singh 59, Varun Goud 100 n.o, Rohit Rajawat 3/122)

TNCA President XI 266 and 81/7 in 29.1 overs (Sahban Khan 4/18) vs Chhattisgarh 187 in 64 overs (Rishi Sharma 54, Sahban Khan 51, J Hemchudeshan 6/64, P Vidyuth 3/43)

Maharashtra 440 and 114/1 in 27 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 62 batting) vs Himachal Pradesh 239 in 62.1 overs (Innesh Mahajan 71, Abhinandan Bhardwaj 52, Ramakrishna Ghosh 4/61, Vicky Ostwal 3/84)

Odisha 314 and 6/1 in 0.4 overs vs Jammu and Kashmir 330 in 86.5 overs (Paras Dogra 141, Kawalpreet Singh 50, Abid Mushtaq 71, Syed Ahmad 4/116, Govind Poddar 3/76)

Indian Railways 184 and 121 in 31.2 overs (Kush Marathe 48, Aryan Chavda 6/43) vs Baroda 193 in 76.1 overs and 28/2 in 11 overs (Abhimanyusingh Rajput 61, Zubair Ali Khan 5/32, Raj Chaudhary 3/57)

TNCA XI 203 and 147/3 in 31 overs (S Mohamed Ali 64 batting) vs Bengal 241 in 84.4 overs (Saurabh Singh 79, Abishek Porel 44, DT Chandrasekar 6/83)

Mumbai 346/9 vs Haryana 364 in 89.1 overs (Dheeru Singh 57, Parth Vats 146 n.o, Amit Rana 74, Shams Mulani 4/106); Jharkhand 366/8 and 53/0 in 12 overs vs Punjab 182 in 75.3 overs (Harnoor Singh 55, Rishav Raj 5/33, Anukul Roy 3/53).