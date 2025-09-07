Buchi Babu final: President’s XI makes strong reply

CHENNAI: TNCA President’s XI made a confident start in reply to Hyderabad’s first innings score of 376 on the second day of the Buchi Babu final here on Sunday. At the close of play, TNCA President’s XI was placed at 142 for one with opener S Radhakrishnan batting on 73 (199b, 2x4). The other in-form opener R Vimal Khumar scored 54 (147b, 6x4) and was involved in a partnership of 127 runs in 54.5 overs.

Earlier, resuming from its overnight score of 296 for five, Hyderabad added a further 80 runs before getting dismissed. Left-arm spinner P Vidyuth was back among the wickets, taking four for 104. The other six wickets were shared between medium pacer H Trilok Nag (3/73) and off-spinner J Hemchudeshan (3/120). Hyderabad’s overnight batter Varun Goud completed his half-century, scoring 67 (126b, 4x4). Number 10 Nitin Sai Yadav chipped in with a handy unbeaten 37 (35b, 5x4, 2x6).

Brief scores: Hyderabad 376 in 115.4 overs (Hima Teja 97, G Rahul Singh 38, Varun Goud 67, Nitin Sai Yadav 37 not out, P Vidyuth 4/104, J Hemchudeshan 3/120, H Trilok Nag 3/73) vs TNCA President’s XI 142/1 in 61 overs (S Radhakrishnan 73 batting, R Vimal Khumar 54)