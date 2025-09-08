Buchi Babu final: Hyderabad secures crucial lead

CHENNAI: Defending champion Hyderabad secured a crucial first innings lead of 23 runs against TNCA President’s XI on the penultimate day of the Buchi Babu final here on Monday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 142 for one, the host’s opener S Radhakrishnan narrowly missed out on a century, perishing for 98 (238b, 5x4). The seasoned B Indrajith scored 50 (72b, 5x4), while promising wicket-keeper G Ajitesh contributed a useful 57 (90b, 7x4). The highly rated C Andre Siddarth fell for 30. The visiting team’s in-form off-spinner

Rohith Rayudu once again stole the show, taking three wickets for 96. He received good support from left-arm spinner Nitin Sai Yadav who finished with impressive figures of three for 55. Fellow left-arm tweaker Aniketh Reddy picked up two for 76. At close of play, Hyderabad was placed at 14 for one in 10 overs, extending its lead to 37.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 376 & 14/1 in 10 overs vs TNCA President’s XI 353 in 138.2 overs (S Radhakrishnan 98, R Vimal Khumar 54, C Andre Siddarth 30, B Indrajith 50, G Ajitesh 57, Rohith Rayudu 3/96, Nitin Sai Yadav 3/55, Aniketh Reddy 2/76)