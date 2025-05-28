Britain’s Norrie upsets Russia’s Medvedev in five sets in French Open

PARIS: Britain’s Cameron Norrie claimed one of his best victories of the year with a five-set triumph over world number 11 Daniil Medvedev in a see-saw French Open first-round match.

Norrie had not beaten a top-20 player since January 2024 and had lost all four of his previous matches against Medvedev - including a meeting in Rome earlier in May.

The world number 81 started superbly but had to withstand a Medvedev fightback, with the Russian frequently switching from irate to dialled in as he forced a fifth set.

Norrie then battled back from a break down in the decider to win 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 in just under four hours.

Medvedev served for the match at 5-4 in the fifth but could not hold off Norrie, who then won three games in a row to seal victory.

Norrie had also recovered from a break down in the opener and kept his cool as Medvedev ranted at his box throughout the first two sets.

Norrie launched his racquet into the air in celebration after a long Medvedev forehand confirmed his victory.

“There wasn’t a lot on my mind on match point,” Norrie, 29, said.

“I felt that he was a little tentative but honestly, it was a crazy match.

“I think I deserve a diploma for beating Medvedev because he’s beaten me the last four times. It was an unreal match.”

The Briton will face Argentine lucky loser Federico Gomez for a place in the third round.

After taking the opener, Norrie marched out to a 4-0 lead in the second, with Medvedev yelling at himself and his coach in French and frequently gesticulating to his box.

Brave hitting gave Norrie a two-set lead before Medvedev found his focus, cutting out the theatrics and racing through two sets to force a decider.

Having broken Norrie in the third game, all the energy was with Medvedev - but an error-strewn service game as he tried to secure victory gave the initiative back to Norrie.

Norrie then held serve confidently and, stepping in to the court to put pressure on Medvedev, managed to avoid a match tie-break.

Gauff makes winning start

Second seed Coco Gauff forgot to bring her rackets to the court but reminded her rivals of her French Open title ambitions with a thumping 6-2, 6-2 win over unseeded Australian Olivia Gadecki in the opening round on Tuesday.

The American former runner-up grinned sheepishly and showed her empty bag as her entourage scampered to supply her with her equipment after discovering she had left the rackets in the changing rooms ahead of the midday clash.

The Madrid and Rome finalist made up for the short delay by powering through the opening three games and bagged the first set with a battling hold after dropping her service earlier.

There was no looking back from there as Gauff tightened her grip on the match despite the blustery conditions and closed out a comfortable victory.