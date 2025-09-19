Bridge Championships set for a thrilling finale

CHENNAI: The International Bridge Championships reached a gripping stage on Day 5 with the semi-finals unfolding at Express Avenue Mall here. With powerhouses clashing across both Gold and Silver segments, the contests promised high drama, strategic brilliance, and thrilling finishes.

In the Gold Segment, the spotlight was firmly on two electrifying battles. Poland’s resilience was tested against the might of the Mavericks, while South India’s Nest Inn squared off against the seasoned Team Tolani from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Silver Segment carried forward its own intensity, as the in-form Nagpur VI looked to extend its dream run against KKK Bridge Lovers, who set their sights on halting the charge. On the other table, the experienced DilipAtha team faced the spirited challenge of Unity, promising another exciting contest. The tournament has brought together elite players and teams from India and across the globe, celebrating the spirit of competition and camaraderie.