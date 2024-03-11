Begin typing your search...

The Indian world No 153 took early control of the match by winning the opening two games 16-14 and 11-6.

11 March 2024
Breanne edges out Urwashi 3-2 in semis
NEW DELHI: Urwashi Joshi’s impressive run at the University of the West of England, the Bristol Open was snapped in the semi-final by Breanne Flynn of Ireland, who pulled off a come-from-behind 3-2 win late on Saturday.

High on confidence after accounting for two seeded players in the previous rounds of the USD 3000 PSA Challenger Tour event, the Indian world No 153 took early control of the match by winning the opening two games 16-14 and 11-6. However, higher-ranked Breanne drew deep from her reserves to win the next three 11-8, 11-6 and 11-4 to deny the Maharashtra player a maiden PSA final appearance.

