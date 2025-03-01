Brazil 2002 World Cup winners vs India All Stars in Chennai: Ticket sales start on Sunday at 4.00 pm

CHENNAI: The ticket sales for the highly anticipated Brazil Legends vs India All-Stars match, set to take place on 30 March 2025 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium starts on Sunday at 4.00 pm.

This historic event will feature FIFA World Cup-winning Brazilian icons taking on some of India's finest footballers.

For the first time in India, fans will witness legendary players from Brazil's 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning squad, including Ronaldinho, Cafu, Rivaldo, and Coach Dunga, along with other stars such as Gilberto Silva, Edmilson, Kleberson, Ricardo Oliveira, and Lucio.

The India All-Stars team, led by legendary coach Prasanta Banerjee, will feature renowned Indian footballers such as Mehtab Hossain, Alvito D'Cunha, Syed Rahim Nabi, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Shanmugam Venkatesh, Arnab Mondal, and Mahesh Gawli.

Tickets for the match will be available exclusively on BookMyShow with limited seats available.

“Namaste, my friends in India. I am coming to share an unforgettable experience. On March 30th, I'll be there to create truly special moments with all of you. It's going to be an incredible experience. A big hug, and I can't wait to see you soon," said Rivaldo in a press release.