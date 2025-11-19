Brand new era: Indian Pickleball League unveils teams, vision in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been steadily promoting emerging sports, and one discipline gaining traction both in India and globally is pickleball. Adding to its growing presence is the new Indian Pickleball League, a franchise-based competition modelled loosely on the structure of leagues such as the IPL. The inaugural edition will be held from December 1 to 7 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi.

The league held its official launch event on Tuesday, where the owners of the five participating teams, with a sixth team to be announced later, unveiled their jerseys for the first season. The teams are Chennai Super Warriors, Bengaluru Blasters, Capital Warriors Gurgaon, Hyderabad Royals and Mumbai Smashers.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was the chief guest at the event. Speaking at the launch, he highlighted the sport’s accessibility and inclusive nature. “It is a game that welcomes people across age groups, backgrounds and skill levels. Its popularity across the world reflects its universal appeal,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) conducted the first Tamil Nadu Pickleball Premier League, and Chennai also hosted India’s first-ever PWR 1000 tournament - Pickleball by the Bay, the country’s highest-ranking event in the sport in September.

Mihika Yadav, winner of the Open Singles title at the PWR 1000 tournament, was also present at the launch. She said the sport’s ease of play and quick learning curve have contributed to its rapid rise. “Once you pick up the paddle, you can’t put it down,” she said.

A former professional tennis player, Mihika transitioned to pickleball just over two years ago and now represents India internationally. She enters the upcoming league’s player draft after winning the inaugural Pickleball National Championship in Bengaluru and securing a bronze medal at the Pickleball World Cup in Florida.

Looking ahead to the league, Mihika said she was eager to see how the team format unfolds. “I’m excited about the league, to find out who my teammates will be and to play together for wins. The format will be fast-paced, and the team environment is what makes a league different. I’m looking forward to it.”