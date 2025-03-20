Boxing to be part of LA28 sports programme

GREECE: Boxing will be included on the sports programme of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (LA28). This was approved today by the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session during the second day of its meeting in Costa Navarino, Greece.

This decision was based on the proposal from the IOC Executive Board (EB), following the recommendation from the Olympic Programme Commission, and the provisional recognition of World Boxing as the International Federation (IF) within the Olympic Movement governing the sport of boxing at world level.

Boxing was not included on the LA28 initial sports programme approved by the IOC Session in February 2022, because of the then-ongoing concerns around the then-IF for boxing, the International Boxing Association (IBA). Following the withdrawal of the IBA’s recognition on 22 June 2023, the inclusion of boxing on the LA28 sports programme remained on hold.

The IOC made it clear that National Boxing Federations had to reach a consensus around a new IF in order for boxing to be included on the sports programme of the Olympic Games LA28. Following an assessment of the various criteria regarding governance and sports integrity, the IOC EB decided on 26 February to provisionally recognise World Boxing, which is currently composed of 88 National Federations across the five continents.

Thomas Bach elected Honorary President of the IOC

Thomas Bach was yesterday elected Honorary President for Life of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), a position he will take up when his term of office as IOC President ends after 23 June 2025. The IOC Members accepted the proposal unanimously as they rose in a standing ovation after the proposal was made to the 144th IOC Session by IOC First Vice-President Nicole Hoevertsz on behalf of the IOC Executive Board (EB) in Olympia (Costa Navarino), Greece. Just before that, the IOC Session had heard about the tremendous success of the Olympic Agenda reforms, which defined the presidency of Thomas Bach.





Thomas Bach







