Bowling country to Test win is most exciting: Stokes

LONDON: England captain Ben Stokes said he has taken himself to “some pretty dark places” but would cherish the role he has played in the memorable win against India in the third Test here on Monday.

Stokes scalped five wickets in the match, including three in India’s second innings, and scored 44 and 33 in the two innings and ran Rishabh Pant out with a direct hit to be named player of the match after the 22-run win at the Lord’s.

Asked how deep he had to dig in the match, Stokes said, “I’ve taken myself to some pretty dark places, but if bowling your country to a Test match win doesn’t get you excited, I don’t know what does.”

On the final day, despite his body’s wear and tear, Stokes would bowl and 9 and 10 over spells in pre and post lunch session to underline his commitment towards the team.

“The game was on the line, nothing was stopping me. I’m an all-rounder, I get four opportunities to influence the game, and if one thing doesn’t click, I’d like to score more runs, but you don’t have a chance to worry about anything,” he said at the post-match presentation.

On spinner Shoaib Bashir, who despite a fractured finger in his left hand, dismissed the last Indian batter Mohammed Siraj, Stokes said, “Bashir, it was written in the stars to take that last wicket. An absolute warrior.”

Stokes effected a crucial run out of the dangerous Pant in the Indian first innings. Pant went for an unnecessary single to get out for 74 off 112 balls.

On that run-out, Stokes said, “It was in the middle of the spell, so I was pretty pumped up. Important position at extra cover, and in my peripheral I saw Rishabh stutter. One of the great feelings, when you let go off the ball and know it’s going to hit the stumps.”