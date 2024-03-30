Botafogo poised to appoint Artur Jorge as coach: Reports

RIO DE JANERIO: Portuguese manager Artur Jorge is set to leave Braga to take charge of Brazilian Serie A club Botafogo, according to widespread media reports in the South American country. Jorge has agreed to personal terms with Botafogo and is due to arrive in Rio de Janeiro to sign a contract on Tuesday, according to Globo Esporte.

It added that Botafogo had agreed to pay Braga two million euros (about 2.16 million U.S. dollars) after negotiating down the coach's 10-million-euro release clause, reports Xinhua.

Jorge will replace Fabio Matias, who assumed Botafogo's managerial job on an interim basis following the sacking of Tiago Nunes in February. The 52-year-old is in his second season at the helm of Braga, who are currently fourth in Portugal's top flight.

Botafogo's first match of the 2024 Brazilian Serie A season will be an away clash against Cruzeiro on April 13.

The two-time Brazilian league champions will also compete in this year's Copa Libertadores - South America's premier club competition - and will open their campaign with a home clash against Colombia's Junior Barranquilla on Wednesday.