Bopanna, Yuzuki in Japan Open final

TOKYO: In a season-best performance, veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Japanese partner Takeru Yuzuki stormed into the Japan open final after stunning top-seeded American duo of Christian Harrison and Evan King in a tense semifinal clash on Monday.

The Indo-Japanese wild card pair displayed remarkable grit to upset Harrison and King 4-6, 6-3, 18-16 in a match that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

After dropping the opening set, Bopanna and Yuzuki bounced back strongly in the second and then held their nerve in a marathon super tie-break, converting their third match point to seal the contest.

The 44-year-old Bopanna used his big serves to good effect, while Yuzuki impressed with sharp returns and net play.

The win takes Bopanna into yet another career final.

Before this, reaching the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 at Queen’s Club was Bopanna’s best show of 2025.